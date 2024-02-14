Germany meets NATO’s military spending target for first time in more than 30 years

For the first time since the end of the Cold War, Germany has met NATO’s goal of spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defence. Its spending has increased sharply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This was reported by the German Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, this year the German government will allocate €71.8 billion for defence spending. These are the costs that will be made through regular and special budget allocations. The total amount of defence spending is classified.

Earlier, on 14 February, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that 18 countries would reach the 2% target.

Today, the US will host a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the Reimstein format. NATO defence ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Read more: 15-year-old Ukrainian was injured in xenophobic attack in Germany