Polish farmers have no reason to escalate protests at border - Ambassador Zwarych

Polish farmers have no reason to escalate their protest on the border with Ukraine. The whole of Europe is already hearing their demands and is looking for ways to solve the problem.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych, commenting on yesterday's decision of the Polish agrarian Solidarity to block all checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border from 20 February, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I believe that Polish farmers have no reason to escalate their protests, as their voice is already heard throughout Europe and they are looking for ways to resolve the situation to take into account the interests of both Ukrainian and European farmers. We need to learn to live in a united Europe, as Ukraine's membership in the EU is inevitable," the diplomat stressed.

He stressed that Ukraine calls on the Polish side "not to aggravate the situation, to prevent aggressive actions at the border and to unblock the freight traffic between Ukraine and Poland and the whole of Europe".

"We are able to resolve all issues of concern to the parties in a constructive and civilised dialogue, in short, in a European way, especially as pre-accession talks between Ukraine and the EU will soon begin," the diplomat said.

He called the blockade and radical actions against Ukrainian goods "the path to our common defeat: both Ukrainian and Polish farmers will lose, and only Moscow will benefit from this."

"While Polish farmers are blocking the Ukrainian border, agricultural goods, including grain, are flowing freely to Europe from Russia. I believe that this is where we must join forces to prevent the aggressor country from enriching itself through the growth of its agricultural exports to Europe. Buying Russian goods means paying for Russia's war against Ukraine and the entire civilised world, including Poland," said the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland.