Russians will intensify ethnic cleansing in occupied territories after "elections" - National Resistance Centre

The Russian authorities continue to implement the strategy of ethnic cleansing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"The first stage is the implementation of systematic filtration measures to oust the patriotic population. At the second stage, the Russians will massively deport Ukrainians to the territory of the Russian Federation, thus changing the ethnic composition of Ukrainian territories. The occupiers plan to bring ethnic Russians to replace Ukrainians. The reason for this is to complicate the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories after de-occupation.

This practice was used by the Soviet regime and is being successfully adopted by Putin's Russia," the statement said.

Read more: Russia resorts to ethnic cleansing in Ukraine - ISW

