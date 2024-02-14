The war in Ukraine could drag on for a long time. Allies must help Kyiv defeat Putin, who sees the West as his enemy, not Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană during a speech in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Channel 24.

He responded to Putin's statement calling on the West to stop helping Ukraine to end the war. Joane stressed that the war is easier to end for the country that started it, namely Russia.

"Speaking about the long-term strategy, I think the best strategy is to help Ukraine win this war, and I think it's going to be a long and difficult war," said Geoană.

He added that for the Allies, insufficient assistance to Ukraine would be a serious strategic and political mistake, as well as a kind of "invitation" to similar aggressive forces in Europe and the world.

When asked how the war would end, Geoană said he did not know. However, he stressed that Russia will remain aggressive for many years to come.

According to him, the "comedy" of Putin's re-election is proof of this.

He added that Russia's aggressive instincts go beyond Ukraine, and Putin calls the West his enemy, not Ukraine. Deputy Stoltenberg urged the allies to pay attention to this.

The NATO Deputy Secretary General also stressed that NATO's eastern flank has been strengthened since the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine. In particular, Finland has already joined NATO, while Sweden is awaiting final approval from Hungary.

"The fact that two neutral countries like Sweden and Finland have decided to join NATO is in itself a huge strategic defeat for Russian interests and its imperial endless ambitions," said Gioane.

He added that almost 20 Allies have increased their military spending to 2% of GDP. Joanet noted that last year, only 9 Allies achieved this result. He stressed that Allies are making efforts because the war has returned to Europe and they need to be prepared for any scenario.