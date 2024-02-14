Road leading to Avdiivka is completely shelled by Russians - head of RMA Filashkin

The situation in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, is currently very difficult, with Russians trying to break through the defenses and capture the city.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The road that led to the city is already completely shot by the enemy. Now there are 926 people in the city. People are leaving on their own - 3-4 people every day," he said.

The head of the region said that there are reserves of humanitarian aid, water and medicines in Avdiivka.

"The situation in Avdiivka is very difficult. The enemy is trying to break through the defense line and capture the city as soon as possible. Our defenders are holding back the enemy in all directions," added the head of the RMA.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces: Enemy prepares new offensive in Orikhiv direction