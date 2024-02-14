Ruscists struck again in Kherson: 3 people were injured, including 14-year-old girl

Russian occupation forces are shelling Kherson again, with three casualties reported so far.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"A 14-year-old child was taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. She has an explosive injury, leg and neck wounds. The girl is on the operating table, doctors are fighting for her life.

An 84-year-old man from Kherson was also hospitalised with an explosive injury. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with assistance," the statement said.

A 19-year-old boy also came under fire. He sustained a leg injury.

