Canada to provide Ukraine with about $46 million for F-16 maintenance

Canada is allocating $60 million (about $46 million) to Ukraine to support the future F-16 fleet. The money will be used to purchase spare parts, weapons stations, avionics and ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine.

"Canada will make a new contribution of $60 million to the Air Force Capacity Building Coalition of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine," the defence ministry said.

The funds will be used to support the future Ukrainian fleet of F-16 aircraft. In particular, they will be used to purchase spare parts, weapons stations, avionics and ammunition.

The Ministry of Defence reminded that last month Canada announced that it would send civilian instructors and aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots.

As a reminder, the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine is taking place on 14 February.