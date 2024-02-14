It will be "Nuremberg 2.0": Ukraine is negotiating tribunal for Russia’s crimes, - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine is actively negotiating the launch of a tribunal for Russian aggression. There is already a group of countries that support this.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The classic policy is to fight Ukrainians against Ukrainians. This is what we see when our citizens are sent to war against Ukrainians by force or other means," Dzhaparova said.

According to the First Deputy Foreign Minister, Ukraine is actively pursuing the defence of its rights in courts such as the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

"We are in extensive negotiations to launch a tribunal for aggression. Today, there is a group of countries that already supports the tribunal, and we are negotiating the modality of this tribunal - in what form and where it will be held. So this track of restoring justice is already very active. Yes, it is a little longer, but I think there will be a Nuremberg 2.0," Dzhaparova added.

The Nuremberg Tribunal was an international trial held against representatives of the Third Reich for preparing and carrying out invasions of other countries and other crimes during World War II.