Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks in seven directions, 25 enemy attacks repelled near Avdiivka, 20 near Marinka - General Staff

The evening report states: "The seven hundred and twenty-first day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 64 combat engagements over the last day.

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes, and fired 83 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 20 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Volodymyrivka, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region; Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, Dvorichanske in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near the village of Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy carried out air strikes in the area of Riznykivka, Kuzmynivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny, Kolodiazi, Zakitne, Spirne, Pazeno in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy also launched air strikes near the settlements of Ivanivske and New York in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and New York in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled more than 25 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and 3 more attacks in the areas of Sieverne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, continues to try to capture Avdiivka. Russian invaders also conducted air strikes in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne in Donetsk region. The enemy shelled up to 20 settlements with artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Karlivka, Netailove, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation more than 20 times. Russian occupants also conducted air strikes near Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. The following settlements came under artillery and mortar fire: Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Katerynivka, Yelizavetivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of localities: Vodiane, Vuhledar, Shevchenko in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defense forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian occupiers' aviation struck the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Lobkove, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, Russian invaders made 7 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops. Artillery and mortar attacks were made, in particular: Kherson and Mykhailivka, Kizomys in Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile troops struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel, 5 artillery pieces, 2 ammunition depots, 3 electronic warfare facilities of the Russian occupiers."

