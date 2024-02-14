Air defense, artillery, drones, and more: Umierov tells about Ramstein-19 meeting

During the 19th meeting of the Ramstein contact group, the issues of supplying Ukraine with air defense systems, artillery shells and drones were discussed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

Umierov noted that during the meeting, fruitful negotiations were held within the framework of the Coalition of Capabilities.

AIR DEFENSE

Ukraine is strengthening its air defense with both systems and missiles. The Coalition for Integrated Air and Missile Defense has officially launched, with 15 countries already joining.

"I am grateful to Germany, France and the United States for their leadership," the Defense Minister said.

Artillery systems and shells

Umierov said that this issue is on the agenda. In particular, joint production, work on this is already underway and is yielding first results.

F16

According to the minister, deliveries of the aircraft are on schedule and in line with all agreements with partners.

Drones

He stated that there will be more drones. To this end, cooperation with partners in the field of unmanned systems is being strengthened.

"Today we have officially launched the Drone Coalition. Eight countries have already joined - Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Latvia," the Defense Minister said. He thanked Latvia for its leadership in this area.

Demining

The head of the ministry said that 20 countries are helping Ukraine with demining. Lithuania leads this group.

"Special thanks to the United States and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting. We have the support of our partners. We are working to knock the Russians out of our territories - both on land, at sea and in the sky," Umerov summarized.

