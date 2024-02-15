Total combat losses of RF since beginning of war are about 399,090 people (+ 950 per day), 6421 tanks, 9620 artillery systems, 12090 armored combat vehicles.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 399,090 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.02.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 399 090 (+950) people,
- tanks ‒ 6 442 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 12 090 (+47) units,
- artillery systems – 9 620 (+54) units,
- MLRS – 984 (+0) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 671 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 332 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7 404 (+33) units,
- cruise missiles ‒ 1882 (+0),
- ships /boats ‒ 25 (+1) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12 691 (+29) units,
- special equipment ‒ 1 524 (+1).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...