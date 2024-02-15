Putin comments on the war in Ukraine: We regret that we did not start earlier

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has openly stated that he regrets not attacking Ukraine openly earlier.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Radio Liberty", the Russian president said this in an interview with Russia 1 TV channel.

"The only thing we can regret is that we did not take active action earlier," the Russian dictator said.

This is how he commented to Russian propagandists on his interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. The president of the aggressor country said he "did not enjoy" the interview.

Commenting on the outcome of the conversation and the viewers' reaction to it, the Russian dictator called Carlson a "dangerous man" who had specifically chosen this tactic to avoid hearing "sharp answers" during the conversation.

According to Putin, he was preparing for completely different questions and was going to answer "sharply", which would have given the interview the necessary "specificity", but in the end he "did not get full satisfaction".

Responding to Zarubin's remark about Carlson's alleged arrest in the United States, Putin said that "it would be good" because then "the liberal democratic dictatorship, which is clearly represented in today's ruling class in America, would show its true face."