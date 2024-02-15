Supply to Avdiivka is hampered, Ukrainian Armed Forces use backup logistics artery - OSGT "Tavria"

The Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops reported that supplies to and evacuation from Avdiivka were difficult, but Ukrainian defenders were using a backup logistics artery.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy.

"As for Avdiivka, where the front line is very dynamic and our units are manoeuvring to move to more favourable positions, sometimes to retake positions, the key message is that the supply to Avdiivka and evacuation from the city is complicated, but the backup logistics artery, which was prepared in advance, is being used," he said.

The invaders are trying to move west of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, but are met with decent resistance from Ukrainian soldiers.

Situation in the Tauride sector

According to Lykhoviy, the situation in the Avdiivka sector remains very tense but under control.

"Between 06:00 p.m. on 14 February and 6:00 a.m. on 15 February, the Russians lost 208 personnel, of which the irrecoverable losses of the Russian Federation from the Avdiivka direction to other directions of OSGT "Khortytsia" are 20:1," he said.

In total, occupants conducted 43 air strikes in the Tavria sector over the last day, engaged in 64 combat engagements and fired 1,080 artillery rounds.

"The lion's share of each of these figures is from the Avdiivka direction," said the spokesman.

Total enemy losses in manpower over the last day in the Tavria sector amounted to 526 troops.

In addition, 55 pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed, including three tanks, 25 armoured personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems, one air defence system and 5 enemy targets - two UAV control points and three places of concentration of personnel.