Today, special attention should be paid to air alerts, as enemy may organize provocations - Ihnat

The Air Force has warned citizens of the importance of paying close attention to air raid warnings today.

This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"We are currently alerted to a MiG-31K taking off from 'Savasleyka' airfield. So far, we have information about only one aircraft, but I would like to make it clear that today we should pay special attention to air alerts. It is obvious that the enemy, who suffered a serious image and military loss yesterday, the sinking of the amphibious assault ship... Knowing the Russians, how they want to show their own people how they have taken revenge, they are probably already broadcasting some images of tonight's attack, that they have taken revenge, that everything in Ukraine has been hit," he said.

According to Ihnat, further actions and provocations are not excluded.

Destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov air defense system

The media reported that on the morning of 14 February, the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked in the Black Sea.

Later, the DIU noted that on 14 February 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia.

"The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the Group 13 of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform. The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," the statement said.

As a result, the Caesar Kunikov sustained critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 101 years ago.

The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.