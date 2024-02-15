15 countries signed agreement to establish integrated air and missile defense coalition - Defense Ministry

Representatives of the defence ministries of 15 countries signed an agreement in Brussels to establish a new Capability Coalition - an integrated air and missile defence. It will facilitate and coordinate assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

As noted, the signed agreement is the official start of the Coalition's work, which aims to facilitate and coordinate assistance in strengthening the air defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This step will allow Ukraine to be more effective on the battlefield and provide more protection for civilians.

"Air defence is crucial for saving the lives of Ukrainians. We are grateful to our partners for their unwavering support. Together we are stronger," said Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

Germany, France, and the United States are the Coalition's chairing countries. It is also joined by Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Ukraine.

