Germany confirms that on Friday Zelenskyy and Scholz to sign agreement on security guarantees

A German government spokesperson said that on Friday, 16 February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a bilateral security agreement during a meeting in Berlin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to N-TV.

According to a German government spokesperson, during the talks at the Federal Chancellery, "a bilateral agreement on security and long-term support commitments will be signed."

After the press conference, Zelenskyy will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

On Saturday, 17 February, Zelenskyy will be a guest of the Munich Security Conference, where he will deliver a speech and hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Scholz may sign agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in Berlin

Zelenskyy's visit to France and Germany

Earlier, the Office of the President confirmed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Germany and France on 16 and 17 February.

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron will sign an agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France during a meeting in Paris.