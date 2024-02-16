Zelenskyy and Scholz began negotiations: Security cooperation agreement to be signed. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the President's Office.

Thus, the Head of State arrived at the Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany in Berlin, where he began negotiations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"The leaders plan to discuss further support for Ukraine in the defense, political and financial spheres.

Following the talks, the parties are expected to sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and the Federal Republic of Germany," the statement said.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy and Scholz will also discuss support for Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union and NATO.

