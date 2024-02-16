Ruscists drop 60-80 guided aerial bombs on Avdiivka per day - Zhorin

Russian invaders are dropping a huge number of guided aerial bombs on Avdiivka.

This was reported by the deputy commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade Maksym Zhorin, Censor.NET reports.

"Avdiivka is guided aerial bombs. It feels like the largest number of bombs on such a piece of land in the history of mankind.



These bombs completely destroy any position. All buildings and structures simply turn into a pit after the arrival of a single guided aerial bomb. And they drop 60-80 of them on us in one day (!!)



Just imagine the conditions in which our soldiers are fighting here today," he said.

