At least 15 thousand Russian soldiers are fighting against the forces of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in Avdiivka.

"At least 15,000 enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third Separate Assault Brigade on our frontline in Avdiivka. Our brigade inflicted critical damage on the 74th and 114th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces. Both enemy units have been virtually "eliminated," the statement reads.

The actual number of occupants' losses is estimated at 4,200 killed and wounded.

"The 30th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is also suffering significant losses. Fighting is ongoing against the 35th and 55th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades of the 41st Army, and against the 21st and 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigades of the 2nd Army.



According to the available data of the Third Assault Brigade, the enemy's forces in our sector are as follows: 35th; 55th and 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades of the 41st Combined Arms Army. Also: 15th, 21st and 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades of the 2nd Combined Arms Army. In particular, the 114th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the former 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the so-called "DPR," is fighting against Ukrainian forces.



Some tasks are performed by Main Intelligence Directorate personnel, who carry out night assaults with the use of night vision equipment, conduct sabotage, and adjust air and artillery strikes," the statement said.

The 3rd Brigade emphasized that despite the disproportionate losses suffered by the occupiers, the situation in Avdiivka remains extremely difficult.

