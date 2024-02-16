OP discloses content of bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Germany FULL TEXT

The Office of the President (OP) has published the clauses of the bilateral agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany, signed on February 16 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Ukraine and the Federal Republic of Germany ("Germany"), hereinafter referred to as the "Participants", strongly condemn Russia's unjustified, unprovoked, illegal and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, by which Russia is in grave breach of international law, including the UN Charter.

Germany is unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognised borders of 1991, including the territorial sea and the free economic (maritime) zone.

Participants acknowledge the sustained, strong support provided by Germany, as well as by European partners, G7 countries and international partners, to strengthen, equip and train the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, as well as the comprehensive non-military assistance provided to the people of Ukraine to mitigate the humanitarian, social, economic and fiscal consequences of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Together they will continue to fight for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as for peace, security and stability on the European continent.

Participants recall that Ukraine will continue to implement an ambitious reform programme and that Germany is committed to supporting Ukraine's reform efforts. This is key in the context of its European and NATO aspirations.

The participants underline their commitment to further strengthen their bilateral relations in all areas, including economic cooperation, resilience building, support for recovery, reconstruction and sustainable development, as well as cultural exchange and cooperation, including the promotion of mutual understanding and cooperation between the peoples of Ukraine and Germany.

They express deep concern over the mine contamination of Ukraine's territory, which covers up to 170,000 square kilometres.

On this basis, the Participants have jointly decided to strengthen security co-operation through bilateral security arrangements and long-term support measures as set out in this Agreement:

I. Scope

1. This Agreement builds on the Joint Declaration issued by Germany and the other members of the Group of Seven in Vilnius on 12 July 2023, which was subsequently joined by 25 other states.

2. By this Agreement, Ukraine and Germany decide to reaffirm, deepen and broaden their cooperation and partnership based on common interests in the defence of international law and order and peace and the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms.

3. Germany intends to provide unwavering support to Ukraine for as long as is necessary to help Ukraine defend itself, restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, secure its free and democratic future, enable Ukraine to continue to provide services to its people, support a functioning Ukrainian economy and deter future Russian aggression.

4. Germany recalls that national budgetary allocations apply and require the explicit authorisation of the German Bundestag.

II. Security and military assistance

1. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has been one of the largest providers of military assistance to Ukraine. Germany will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself for as long as necessary. The participants recall the inherent right of states to individual and collective self-defence and the illegality of all attempts to change borders by force. They reaffirm that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security.

2. Germany underlines its intention to provide long-term military support to the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces with a view to fully restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and to equipping and training the future Ukrainian Defence Forces to build the capabilities they will need in their efforts to make Ukraine more resilient, sufficient to deter and defend against future attacks and pressures.

3. Germany will continue to promote joint procurement and other forms of arms cooperation with European and international partners to strengthen the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces, in particular on the model of a leading state, and will encourage broad international participation in these ongoing German procurement efforts. Germany will continuously assess the potential synergies and economies of scale of its national defence procurement for the benefit of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces. Together with other international partners, Germany will continue to participate and actively work in international formats such as the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence to closely coordinate international military support for Ukraine.

4. The Participants acknowledge that military support provided by Germany will be used only under the Charter of the United Nations and in strict compliance with all applicable obligations for both Participants under international law. Any military support will be bound by end-use agreements. Participants share the view that it is necessary to avoid the illegal diversion of military products. Germany recognises the efforts of the Ukrainian side and international partners to prevent this and intends to support such efforts, where necessary, by establishing an appropriate end-use monitoring programme and providing the necessary equipment.

5. In 2022, Germany provided Ukraine with military assistance worth 1.68 billion euros as part of the Federal Government's security capacity building initiative. In 2023, Germany provided military assistance worth more than €5 billion. In 2024, Germany has decided to provide military assistance funding totalling €7.1 billion. Furthermore, additional authorisations for commitments in the following years worth several billion euros have been granted since 2022.

6. Germany will continue to support Ukraine throughout the duration of this Agreement.

Capabilities of the future Defence Forces of Ukraine

1. The participants share the goal of creating modern, interoperable and sustainable Ukrainian Defence Forces. Germany will support the development of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, including (but not limited to): the development of a concept for the future Defence Forces, the transition to agreed operational concepts and procedures, command and staff training, and increased interoperability and interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners.

2. Participants will work together to ensure a resilient force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring aggression in the future by continuing to provide security assistance and modern military equipment in the land, air, maritime, space and cyber domains, prioritising air defence, artillery, armour, including ammunition, and other key capabilities, and by promoting interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners.

3. Germany will continue to support the Future Defence Forces Initiative of Ukraine, has taken a leading role in the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Capability Coalition and is a significant contributor to other capability coalitions such as Artillery, Armour, Maritime Security, Information Technology, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Mine Action. Both the number of capability coalitions and the way of participating in them may be expanded in the future to include other capability coalitions.

4. 4. Germany will support plans and governance structures for capability coalitions, both to build future forces and to ensure greater coherence in the provision of capabilities in ongoing wars. Germany is working together with other international partners to develop a governance structure for capability coalitions. All capability coalitions will contribute to improving the interoperability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO forces.

Training and education

1. Germany will continue and, if necessary, expand its support for capacity-building of the personnel of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, in particular, but not exclusively, within the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission. Germany is committed to providing individual and collective training for the Ukrainian military, including instructor training programmes, in particular on German-supplied weapons systems. The training will also contribute to increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners. The training will be conducted in close cooperation with EU and NATO partners and in accordance with applicable national, EU and international law.

2. Germany will also provide, upon request, education and training for instructors of law enforcement agencies such as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and will continue to provide material support to partner agencies in the law enforcement field.

Defence industry

1. The participants recognise the importance of co-operation between defence companies. Germany will explore ways of encouraging and facilitating the involvement of its defence industry in the development of Ukraine's defence industrial base, including through German industrial investment and the creation of appropriate investment incentives, and will seek to identify opportunities for closer defence industrial partnership and cooperation, including for mutual commercial advantage and coordination. Germany will work with Ukraine to strengthen efforts to reduce existing barriers to cooperation, to encourage its defence industry to invest, taking into account the overall security situation and the legitimate interests of its industry, including by assessing options to support the localisation of production in Ukraine and exploring opportunities for co-production.

2. Germany will consider, together with Ukraine, measures to address existing supply chain bottlenecks that hinder the development of both German and Ukrainian capabilities in the production of priority weapons and ammunition.

3. Germany will encourage its defence industry to cooperate with Ukraine, assist it in identifying potential areas of cooperation, and continue to explore the possibility of localising repair and maintenance in Ukraine, taking into account the overall security situation and the legitimate interests of its industry. Germany will work with Ukraine to strengthen the protection of transferred technologies and intellectual property rights. At the same time, Ukraine will protect these technologies and intellectual property.

4. Germany and Ukraine will explore ways to enable Ukraine's defence industry to effectively contribute to the restoration of its territorial integrity, act as a major driver of economic recovery and contribute to an effective deterrent to future aggression, as well as to the harmonisation of standards and improved interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners.

Defence and security sector reform

1. Germany recognises the significant progress made by Ukraine in implementing reforms in the security and defence sector. Ukraine reaffirms that it will continue to implement comprehensive democratic reforms in the security and defence sector, in particular:

promote defence reforms and modernization, including by strengthening democratic civilian control of the security sector, and

Increase the efficiency and transparency of Ukraine's defence institutions and industry.

2. Germany will continue to provide assistance and advice on the reform and further development of the future Ukrainian Defence Forces, both bilaterally and with partners.

Countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risks, as well as cyber and hybrid threats

1. The participants intend to further expand the existing bilateral cooperation in order to strengthen Ukraine's resilience to the risks associated with nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. In particular, Germany intends to continue to support Ukraine in improving the nuclear safety and security of its nuclear power plants, developing its civil protection capabilities against CBRN risks, and strengthening its resilience to biosecurity risks.

Germany and Ukraine intend to identify, detect and counter hybrid threats, as well as deter and prevent Russian conventional aggression, espionage and hybrid warfare. Participants will work together to protect IT infrastructure from cyber attacks, support the modernisation and reform of Ukraine's security and intelligence architecture, including cyber and information security, and provide international technical assistance to Ukraine. Participants aim to strengthen their resilience and law enforcement cooperation against cyberattacks, cybercrime and disinformation, and to provide secure online public services. The participants will continue to cooperate in providing training for Ukrainian cybersecurity experts based on EU standards in the field of IT security.

2. Participants intend to strengthen cooperation to counter threats to information security, including propaganda and other forms of foreign malicious interference, including disinformation.

Cooperation in the field of intelligence and security

Participants will enhance intelligence and security co-operation in accordance with applicable legal requirements and capabilities. This will be achieved through, but not limited to, intelligence sharing and co-operation, including in the field of counter-intelligence.

III. Economic stability, resilience and recovery, sustainable development

Economic cooperation

1. With a view to strengthening and expanding existing economic cooperation, the Participants shall strive to achieve their socio-economic well-being, promote the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and provide a sound legal and institutional framework for significant private sector investment, economic prosperity and economic integration of Ukraine, as well as a favourable business environment for domestic and international investment in Ukraine.

2. Given Ukraine's European perspective, Germany will assist Ukraine in harmonising its legislation with EU standards. In addition, cooperation is expected to intensify in such areas as construction, cybersecurity, digital transformation/Industry 4.0, chemicals, electronics/electrical engineering, energy, agriculture, mechanical engineering, arms industry, and green energy/hydrogen energy.

3. In addition to close and regular political dialogue, this Agreement should facilitate, inter alia, people-to-people exchanges of best practices and knowledge to encourage mutual learning, joint development of effective policies; bilateral trade and investment; and joint research, development and presentation.

Resilience of energy and other critical infrastructure

1. Security of energy supply remains crucial for Ukraine's resilience. Building on the support of the G7+ for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Germany will continue to provide long-term support to Ukraine's energy sector as a whole, with a particular focus on the transition to green energy.

2. Participants will work to accelerate both the implementation of short-term commitments and the achievement of long-term economy-wide net zero goals in the economy as a whole, identify areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation and promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, as well as innovative and sustainable energy and climate technologies and services in order to support economic growth and the creation of high-paying jobs in both countries. Germany will support Ukraine in increasing the resilience of its critical infrastructure, including energy, water and heat supply.

3. Germany will promote the development of Ukraine's critical infrastructure protection capabilities and access to relevant international programmes for Ukrainian specialists. Germany will involve Ukrainian specialists with experience in critical infrastructure protection in the implementation of relevant projects on its territory and in partner countries. The participants will launch joint educational and training programmes for specialists in the field of critical infrastructure protection.

4. 4. Germany will work with Ukraine to identify sources of funding for grant programmes aimed at developing the protection and resilience of critical infrastructure in various sectors.

5. Participants will contribute to the development of Ukraine's capabilities to protect, deter and respond to threats to critical infrastructure by facilitating the availability of modern technological solutions in the field of critical infrastructure protection for its cybersecurity actors, including through the provision of international technical assistance to Ukraine.

Information security

1. The participants will continue mutual cooperation in countering Russian information and any other manipulation and propaganda.

2. They will jointly contribute to the development of Ukraine's capabilities to counter threats to information security, take joint measures to counter disinformation by foreign states and organisations, seek to develop joint educational and training programmes for specialists in the field of strategic communications and public diplomacy, regularly exchange experience and hold professional events with the participation of experts in the field of strategic communications and public diplomacy.

Cooperation in the fight against dangerous organised crime

1. The participants recognise that serious organised crime (SOC), in particular the illegal financing of actions aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, its internal stability, as well as other types of SOC, pose a threat to Ukrainian society.

2. The participants intend to take measures to counteract the activities of SOCs, in particular individuals and groups that are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian society, have criminal influence in certain regions, including the temporarily occupied ones, and are actively used as a tool of "hybrid warfare" to counteract the processes of recovery and reconciliation in Ukraine.

3. In order to counter all types of SOC activities, Participants will take measures to:

conducting joint operations to detect and stop the activities of illegal organisations;

analysing the crime situation in the countries and identifying the main risks posed by the SOC;

Identification of assets that may be seized in criminal proceedings or recognised as unjustified assets;

establishing joint working groups and joint investigative teams of prosecutors and other parties;

facilitate training and exchange of best practices.

4. The above measures are not exhaustive and Participants may use other forms of cooperation to achieve their goals in combating SOC.

Recovery, reconstruction and sustainable development

1. Germany, together with its international and European partners and in close coordination with the relevant international organisations and international financial institutions, will continue to support Ukraine on its path from early to long-term recovery, in line with Ukraine's European perspective and its status as an EU candidate country. Therefore, Germany and Ukraine will continue to strengthen the Inter-Agency Donor Coordination Platform initiated by the Group of Seven as well as other coordination mechanisms for joint international reconstruction efforts and encourage the implementation of Ukraine's reform agenda as well as private sector-led growth.

2. Germany makes a significant contribution to humanitarian and military demining in Ukraine. The participants recognise the need to join efforts to protect the population and territories of Ukraine from the negative consequences caused by mines and explosive remnants of war as a result of the Russian armed aggression and to mitigate the devastating consequences after its completion. In view of the enormity of the challenge posed by Russia's massive contamination of Ukrainian land with mines, ammunition and other explosive remnants of war, Germany intends to continue to provide significant funding for humanitarian demining efforts together with partners. Germany, in cooperation with other partners, will support Ukraine in developing and implementing international mine action standards in its operations.

3. Germany will continue to support recovery and reconstruction in order to promote the use of renewable materials and renewable energy sources, the application of safe and sustainable climate-neutral technologies and the protection of Ukraine's natural resources and fragile environment. Therefore, the Participants will also use innovative approaches to recovery and support digital transformation, as well as energy efficiency and the transition to green energy. They agree that the recovery process should be transparent and accountable to the people of Ukraine and the international community.

4. Participants emphasise the importance of engaging the private sector as well as civil society and communities as drivers of an ambitious, inclusive, decentralised reconstruction process. Participants aim to facilitate business and civil society exchanges between the two countries. Germany is committed to supporting Ukraine by offering expert advice on good corporate governance, proactive management of state-owned companies, privatisation of state-owned companies and professional management of reconstruction funds. This will include capacity building with a particular focus on SME development and financing, building on successful existing initiatives such as the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. Efforts will also focus on education, vocational training, psychosocial needs to overcome trauma, healthcare support and assistance to vulnerable populations, including veterans.

Humanitarian aid, civil protection and resilience

1. Participants reaffirm that, as Ukraine embarks on rapid recovery and reconstruction, they will ensure that well-coordinated, life-saving humanitarian assistance continues to be provided where it is needed. Participants will work together to ensure a more prioritised, targeted humanitarian response that reaches those most in need, including in hard-to-reach areas.

2. The participants reaffirm the objective of strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian state and its civil defence. Germany will continue its stabilisation activities, especially in the liberated and frontline areas. German support will include responding to immediate needs, for example by providing protective equipment, facilitating the investigation and documentation of human rights violations and war crimes in connection with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and supporting Ukrainian civil society.

Compensation for losses, damage and losses caused by Russian aggression

1. Participants reaffirm that the Russian Federation must be held accountable for the damage caused on the territory of Ukraine. Russian sovereign assets should remain frozen until the Russian Federation pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. Germany, working with its partners in the European Union and within the Group of Seven, is committed to continuing to pursue all legal avenues through which proceeds from Russian assets can be used to support Ukraine, in accordance with European and international law.

2. The participants recognise the need to establish an international compensation mechanism to provide compensation for losses, damage or injury caused by the Russian aggression, as provided for in the Statute of the Register of Damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, adopted by Resolution CM/Res(2023)3 of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. Participants will continue to work together with other partners, including the G7, to explore all possible ways to assist Ukraine in obtaining compensation from Russia, in accordance with their respective legal systems and international law.

IV. Technical and financial support, reforms

Technical and financial support

1. Germany will strongly support the existing international and European structures and institutions in their efforts to continue to provide regular and predictable financial support to Ukraine.

2. The participants intend to strengthen cooperation in the customs area, as well as in the area of financial market supervision, including public sector banks.

The reform process in Ukraine

1. Participants reaffirm that comprehensive reform is essential for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as for its future security, prosperity, democracy and the sustainability of its institutions.

2. Ukraine will continue its ambitious reform process, with a particular focus on the reform areas identified for accession to the European Union (EU) and set out in the European Commission's recommendations of 8 November 2023, notably justice, rule of law, decentralisation, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, security sector and public administration, which underline Ukraine's commitment to democracy and the rule of law, respect for human rights and freedom of the media.

3. All reforms will be carried out in line with the reform priorities identified for EU accession and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) criteria, and in close coordination with major donors, including the international financial institutions, the EU and the G7. Germany will continue to support Ukraine on this path.

V. Political cooperation

A just peace

1. Participants recognise that Ukraine and the whole of Europe will not be secure until a just peace is achieved that respects Ukraine's rights under international law and the UN Charter. Therefore, Ukraine and Germany will work together to achieve a just and lasting peace that enjoys broad global support.

2. Germany welcomes Ukraine's efforts to establish a just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Germany stands ready to play a leading role in taking steps to implement initiatives that reflect the principles of the UN Charter.

Accountability

1. The participants underline their firm commitment to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities committed in connection with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. They agree on the need to ensure accountability for such crimes under international law committed by the Russian leadership and other Russian nationals, including members of the Russian armed forces, on the territory of Ukraine through proper, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level, and to ensure the non-selective application of international humanitarian law in order to prevent future crimes. Participants will continue to support the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the International Criminal Court to ensure full and fair investigations into allegations of war crimes and other international crimes through independent, effective and credible legal mechanisms.

2. Participants share the conviction that accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine must be ensured and that a tribunal must be established to ensure effective accountability. Germany will therefore continue to participate in the work of the Coalition to explore options for the establishment of a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

3. Participants recall that Ukraine will ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, including the amendments on the crime of aggression adopted by the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala, Uganda, on 11 June 2010, Resolution RC/Res.6, as set out in the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, and on its path towards EU membership.

VI. Future aggression

1. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any of the Participants, the Participants will consult within 24 hours to determine the appropriate next steps.

2. Germany reaffirms that in such circumstances, acting in accordance with its legal and constitutional requirements and in accordance with international and European law, it will provide Ukraine with prompt and sustained security assistance, if necessary, modern military equipment in all necessary areas as well as economic assistance, will seek EU agreement on imposing economic and other costs on Russia, and will consult with Ukraine on its needs in the exercise of its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

3. In order to ensure the broadest and most effective collective response to any future armed attack, Germany and Ukraine may amend these provisions to align them with any mechanism that Ukraine may agree upon over time with other international partners, including the parties to the Joint Declaration of 12 July 2023.

VII. Bilateral Relations and European Integration

Bilateral relations

1. The participants will continue to develop close and friendly relations in all spheres on the basis of common values and unwavering solidarity in the face of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and common threats and challenges.

2. The participants are committed to even closer cooperation in the future in the political, economic and cultural fields. The future of Ukraine and its citizens is linked to the EU, and Germany and Ukraine will work together for a strong and united Europe.

3. The participants will deepen bilateral relations by further strengthening regular consultation formats.

European support, sanctions and European integration

1. In addition to this Agreement, Germany will also contribute to the current and future EU support for Ukraine.

2. Participants will continue to work to ensure that the price for Russia's aggression continues to rise, including through sanctions and export controls. Participants recognise the importance of sanctions in restricting the Russian Federation's access to finance, goods, technology and services that it uses in its war of aggression, in reducing Russia's revenue streams and in deterring future attacks. Germany will work within the EU and the Group of Seven to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia and combat sanctions evasion as long as Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine continues and until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored. Germany will push for decisive action within the EU to combat all forms of sanctions circumvention and to strengthen its own domestic resilience against Russia-linked illicit finance and Kremlin-connected elites. Germany and Ukraine will provide each other with up-to-date information on the grounds for sanctions and other relevant information in accordance with their respective obligations.

3. 3. Germany will continue to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership and provide practical guidance.

4. Germany intends to support Ukraine's efforts to harmonise with the EU single market, with the overall goal of Ukraine's accession to the EU. In view of their shared values, including their unwavering commitment to freedom, democracy and the rule of law, Germany and Ukraine will regularly review and update the implementation of this Agreement in accordance with Ukraine's international and bilateral commitments.

5. Germany will remain committed to supporting Ukraine's long-term efforts to secure its free and democratic future - for as long as it takes.

VIII. Final provisions

Executive and technical mechanisms

The Parties, if necessary, will determine the authorised bodies for the development and implementation of bilateral agreements in accordance with the areas of cooperation defined by this Agreement.

Term of the Agreement

1. This Agreement shall be valid for ten years from the date of its signing.

The Parties may jointly decide to extend the term of this Agreement by notifying the other Party not later than 6 months prior to the expiry of the 10-year term.

2. At the same time, in accordance with the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven Leaders of 12 July 2023, the Participants share the view that this Agreement does not impede Ukraine's path to future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community.

3. This Agreement may be amended and supplemented by mutual agreement of the Participants in writing.

4. The provisions of this Agreement shall come into force from the date of its signing.

5. This Agreement may be terminated by either Participant at any time. A Participant shall notify the other Participant by sending a written notice to the other Participant at least six months in advance.

Signed on 16 February 2024 in Berlin in duplicate, in Ukrainian, German and English, all texts being equally authentic.

