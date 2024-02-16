Government plans to create Unified State Register of Veterans this year - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has planned to create a Unified State Register of Veterans by 2024 so that all female and male veterans can use benefits and support tools.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We identified the strategic points of veteran policy last year. Rehabilitation, digital services, work, education, housing, reform of the Military Medical Commission (MMC). This year, we plan to create a Unified State Register of Veterans so that each of our Heroes can enjoy all the benefits and support tools," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

He noted that more than 10,000 veterans' assistants would soon start working across the country. The Prime Minister emphasized that this is one of the key elements of the system of transition from military service to civilian life.

n addition, Shmyhal assured that this year the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be built in Kyiv region, where citizens will be able to bury the fallen Heroes and honor their memory.