We are trying to neutralize ways of supplying foreign components for weapons production to Russia - Danilov

Ukraine, with the help of its foreign partners, is trying to neutralize the supply of weapons components to the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We would very much like to see countries around the world introduce a control system that would make it impossible to supply these components. We appeal to all partners on this issue and keep it under control. They are aware of this problem. A lot of work is being done to neutralize it so that these components cannot enter the territory of the Russian Federation for use in the Russian military-industrial complex," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary emphasized that this is a complex process, as some parts pass through several countries and eventually end up in Russia.

Danilov noted that Russia is currently supported in its war against Ukraine by authoritarian Korea and Iran. According to him, a number of other countries "sympathize" with Russia, and some are neutral.

Read more: Ukraine expects to receive $4 billion from frozen Russian assets in 2024 - Ministry of Justice