News War
Ukrainian Armed Forces damaged Russian telecommunication tower on left bank of Kherson region and killed 62 occupants over last day

On February 15, southern defense forces eliminated 62 occupants and damaged an enemy telecommunications tower.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defense Forces.

"The defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear," the statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, it was confirmed that the enemy on the left bank had fewer by:

- 62 occupants;
- 4 cannons;
- 16 units of armored vehicles;
- 2 radar stations;
- 1 unit of engineering equipment;
- 1 generator.

An enemy telecommunications tower was damaged.

