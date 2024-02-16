ENG
News Aid to Ukraine
Germany (1329) housing (43) IDP (35)

Germany to finance construction of two thousand apartments for IDPs in five regions of Ukraine

Up to 2,000 apartments for IDPs will be built in 5 regions of Ukraine with German funding.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the International Organization for Migration.

The project, funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany through the German Development Bank, provides for the construction of up to 2 thousand apartments for about 6 thousand people in cities:

  • Khotyn and Chernivtsi in the Chernivtsi region,
  • Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region,
  • Irpin and Horenka village in Kyiv region,
  • Ahronomichne, Ladyzhyn and Khmilnyk in Vinnytsia region,
  • Staryi Sambir, Drohobych and Kamianka-Buzka in Lviv region.

The latter two communities are hosting IDPs from Sievierodonetsk of the Luhansk region.

Read more: Payments to displaced persons are being optimized. This is requirement of international partners - Vereshchuk

