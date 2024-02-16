Situation on battlefield is difficult, but we should not underestimate Ukraine. Our task is to continue supporting Kyiv - Stoltenberg

Despite the difficult situation on the battlefield, we should not overestimate Russia’s capabilities and underestimate Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this today during a press conference on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

This is how he answered journalists' questions about what messages President Zelenskyy might return from Munich with, given the stagnation of American aid and the ongoing discussion of military aid for Ukraine in Europe.

"Our task is to ensure that we can continue to support Ukraine because it is in our security interests. The situation is difficult. The fact that the United States has not made a decision has already had a negative impact on the situation on the battlefield. But I continue to expect that the United States will decide to continue supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

"It's also important to recognize that while the situation on the battlefield is dire, we should not overestimate Russia and underestimate Ukraine. This week, the Ukrainians demonstrated once again their skills and competence when it comes to launching strikes when they sank another Russian ship in the Black Sea," added the Allied chief.

He also reminded that during the meeting of NATO defense ministers, the Allies made new commitments to support Ukraine. In particular, this concerns F-16 combat aircraft and the supply of air defense equipment. The allies also pledged to deliver one million drones to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is getting closer to NATO. We (with the defense ministers - ed.) agreed to create a new center for improvement and training (the Joint NATO-Ukraine Center for Analysis, Training and Education JATEC - ed.) to learn the lessons that Ukraine has learned. Today, France and Germany are also signing security commitments with Ukraine. We welcome these commitments. They are not an alternative to NATO membership, but they will help Ukraine move closer to NATO. So, we have to continue to support Ukraine and ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance," Stoltenberg emphasized.

Answering a clarifying question from journalists about what he expects from South American countries regarding the war in Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine should be supported by everyone in the world who believes in freedom and democracy.

"Putin's victory could be not only a tragedy for Ukraine, it could make the whole world more dangerous. It would send a message to authoritarian leaders around the world - if they use force, they get everything they want. Then we will all be more vulnerable. So everyone who believes in freedom and democracy should stand together and stand by Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.