I called on NATO to buy one million drones from Ukrainian producers - Kamyshin, Head of Ministry of Strategic Industries, at Munich Security Conference

Kamyshin called on NATO to purchase 1 million drones from domestic manufacturers.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in a telegram.

The Minister said: "Yesterday, Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO countries are ready to supply Ukraine with one million drones - and I, like every Ukrainian, am grateful for this support.



Today, at the Munich Security Conference, on behalf of the entire Ukrainian defense industry, I called on NATO to purchase these million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers. We have the capabilities, we have the technology, we have the engineers. We can make both cheap FPV drones and things that fly over 1000 kilometers, as well as land and sea drones. Combat and evacuation, reconnaissance and strike drones. The effectiveness of our drones has been proven at the front, and their cost is as competitive as possible.



Ordering a million drones in Ukraine is the best way to make more Russians good."

Read more: An oil base in St. Petersburg was attacked by drone made in Ukraine - Kamyshin