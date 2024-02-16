Security agreement: France to give Ukraine up to €3 billion in military aid in 2024 - OP

A bilateral security cooperation agreement signed by Ukraine and France on February 16 provides for Paris to allocate up to €3 billion in military aid to Kyiv through 2024.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President (OP) Ihor Zhovkva, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zhovkva, the security agreement with France defines the components of its "security obligations" - comprehensive assistance to protect and restore its territorial integrity, support for economic recovery and reconstruction, prevention and active deterrence of any new aggression by the Russian Federation, as well as support for integration into the EU and NATO.

Read more: Ukraine and France sign agreement on security cooperation

"Specific amounts of aid have been agreed upon - in 2024, France will provide Ukraine with up to 3 billion euros in military assistance. The support will last for 10 years of the agreement," he added.

Separately, the agreement provides for areas of military and security cooperation between Kyiv and Paris, including joint weapons production, provision of long-range weapons and combat aircraft, and cooperation in cyberspace.

According to the agreement, Ukraine and France will also cooperate on the use of frozen Russian assets, sanctions against aggressor states, and bringing them to justice.





