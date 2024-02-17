155 mm shells, Caesar artillery systems and air defence systems - France delivers new defence package to Ukraine

France hands over another defence package to Ukraine, including artillery shells, Caesar systems, and air defence reinforcements.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron after the talks in Paris, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I am grateful to the President of France for all the strong military assistance we are receiving. Today is another defence package. It is exactly what we need. These are shells for artillery, guns, effective Caesar systems, additional strengthening of air defence," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that this is "an absolute worthy response to Putin's attempts to increase pressure on our positions" by taking advantage of supply problems from some partners.

"France is really helping us," the President of Ukraine stressed.

Zelenskyy also reminded that Ukraine and France have started cooperation in defence production, "including the localisation and joint production and transfer of certain innovative technologies by France to the Ukrainian production side". In particular, today they discussed in detail the joint production of drones and electronic warfare, the President noted.

"Each of our achievements is extremely important for the common good of the peoples of our countries," he stressed.