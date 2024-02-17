Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 401,350 people (+ 1050 per day), 6476 tanks, 9669 artillery systems, 12145 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 401,350 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.02.24 are approximately
- personnel - about 401350 (+1050) people,
- tanks - 6476 (+11) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 12145 (+16) units
- artillery systems - 9669 (+28) units,
- MLRS - 984 (+0) units,
- air defence systems - 671 (+0) units
- aircraft - 332 (+0) units
- helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7413 (+5),
- cruise missiles - 1896 (+1),
- ships/boats - 25 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 12734 (+18) units
- special equipment - 1533 (+5)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
