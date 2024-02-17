From 2025, EU will annually produce up to 2 million munitions for Ukraine, - European Commissioner Hahn

Starting from 2025, the European Union will be able to produce up to 2 million artillery munitions for Ukraine annually.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Finance Johannes Hahn in an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, by March (when the EU promised to give Ukraine a million shells - Ed.), European countries will be able to transfer up to half a million rounds of ammunition.

"We will already be able to supply 500,200 artillery shells by the target date of March," the European Commissioner said.

Read more: At Ramstein, there were discussions on strengthening production of shells in Europe - Ministry of Defense

At the same time, Hahn stressed that the EU's production capacity is expanding, so next year it will be able to produce up to 2 million shells.

"By the end of the year, we will have such a large production capacity that we will be able to produce two million artillery shells starting next year," he added.

The European Commissioner acknowledged that the EU was unable to fulfil its promise of one million artillery rounds for Ukraine due to production problems.

"Ammunition has always been produced only according to demand. That's why we have reduced many production capacities in the past, and now we have to build them up again," Hahn said.