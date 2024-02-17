Zelenskyy: Putin has only two options ahead of him - to be in dock in Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a thug who holds onto power through corruption and violence.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

"It would be absurd to treat Putin as a legitimate president. Putin is a thug who holds on to power through corruption and violence. Attending his so-called inauguration would be contemptuous of the institution of government. Putin's arrest warrant (an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court. - Ed.) clearly demonstrates where Putin's career should end: he has only two options ahead of him - to end up in the dock in The Hague, or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him," Zelenskyy said.

