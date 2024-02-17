Destruction of Russian fighters: Parachutes flew, pilots survived - it will be known soon - Air Force

The Russian pilots of the downed Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets tried to eject, but it is not yet known whether they survived.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, during a telethon.

"The aircraft were hit. According to intelligence, the parachutes were flying. We will also find out whether the pilots survived, even from their public posts. It will be known soon," he said.

Ihnat added that the Russian pilots tried to eject. It is not yet known whether the occupants survived, the information is being established.

"It was clear that the catapults on these planes worked. Perhaps not all of them. We are monitoring the fate of the racists who tried to eject in more detail," the spokesman added.

On the morning of 17 February 2024, in the eastern direction, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.