Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 402,430 people (+ 1080 per day), 6487 tanks, 9709 artillery systems, 12198 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 402,430 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.02.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 402430 (+1080) people,

tanks - 6487 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 12198 (+53) units

artillery systems - 9709 (+40) units,

MLRS - 984 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 674 (+3) units

aircraft - 335 (+3) units

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7449 (+36),

cruise missiles - 1898 (+2),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 12736 (+2) units

special equipment - 1540 (+7)

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 609 occupiers and 21 pieces of equipment in Tauria direction over last day