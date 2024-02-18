Ukrainian air defence destroyed 12 Shaheds and X-59 missile overnight (update). INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defenders of the sky shot down 12 Shaheds and an X-59 missile. On the morning of 18 February, a Su-34 was downed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on his Telegram channel.

"The Muscovites have another "loss". Today, at about 6.00 a.m., another Su-34 'successfully returned' to the base!

We also have 12 downed 'Shaheds' and an X-59 aircraft missile," the statement said.

"On the night of 18 February 2024, the Russian occupation forces attacked with 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from Donetsk), 3 X-22 cruise missiles (from Voronezh), an X-59 guided aircraft missile (from Zaporizhzhia TOT), as well as 14 Shahed-type attack drones (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk)," the Ukrainian Air Force provided details of the night attack.

Air defence forces destroyed 12 Shaheds and one X-59 guided missile. Air defences were operating in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions

"Around 6.00 a.m., the East Air Command's troops landed another Russian aircraft, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, in the eastern direction," the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.