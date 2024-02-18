Enemy Su-34 was shot down in morning - fourth fighter jet in recent days

On the morning of 18 February, Ukraine’s defenders downed another enemy aircraft - the fourth in the last two days.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, around 6.00 a.m., another Su-34 'successfully returned' to the base!" he said.

"Around 6:00 a.m., the soldiers of the Vostok Air Command landed another Russian aircraft, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, in the eastern direction," the Air Force said.

As reported, on the morning of 17 February,Ukrainian defenders shot down three enemy aircraft in the eastern sector.

