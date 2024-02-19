Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 403,720 people (+ 1290 per day), 6498 tanks, 9733 artillery systems, 12232 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 403,720 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 403720(+1290) people,
- tanks ‒ 6498 (+11) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 12232 (+34) units,
- artillery systems – 9733 (+24) units,
- MLRS – 986 (+2) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 674 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 336 (+1) units,
- helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7460 (+11),
- cruise missiles ‒ 1898 (+0),
- ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12767 (+31) units,
- special equipment ‒ 1545 (+5)
