Polish farmers continue to block 6 checkpoints, about 3000 trucks are waiting in queues - State Border Guard Service

Polish carriers continue to restrict truck traffic on the roads leading through the Dorohusk-Yagodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, Zosyn-Ustyluh, Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv and Korchova-Krakivets checkpoints.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the participants of the blockade on the territory of Poland allow only a few trucks per hour in both directions.

"On 18 February, trucks were not allowed to cross at all at Yahodyn. Cars and buses are registered as usual. As of this morning, about 2,900 trucks are waiting to cross the border into Ukraine at these six destinations in Poland," said Demchenko.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, most of them are at the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints.

Demchenko added that there has been a significant decrease in the number of trucks crossing the border per day, especially in the direction of the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints.

