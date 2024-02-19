Enemy concentrates troops in Lyman-Kupyansk and Bakhmut sectors - Ukrainian Defense Forces

Currently, in the Lyman-Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, the occupiers continue to deploy their reserves to replace those previously lost.

The head of the press service of the eastern group of troops, Ilya Yevlash, said this on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces with all available weapons, namely rocket artillery, also using Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, using CABs, the number of which can be from 1 to 5 units. In addition, it is also using various types of UAVs, including 'Shaheds'. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 8 air strikes in the Lyman-Kupyansk sector, also carried out 22 kamikaze strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces, conducted 489 attacks and 22 firefights. In addition, in the course of these clashes, our defenders managed to eliminate 264 occupants in killed and wounded and destroy 26 units of weapons and military equipment, including 6 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, 5 D-30 systems, 7 vehicles of various types, warehouses and shelters," said Yevlash.

According to him, the situation in the Bakhmut sector remains no less dynamic, where the enemy conducted 512 attacks and 7 combat engagements. The defense forces eliminated 194 occupants and 86 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 70 enemy aircraft that Ukrainian troops managed to land.

"The enemy continues to pull up its reserves to replace the previously lost ones, in particular, in the Bakhmut sector, near Bohdanivka, it launches frontal attacks and tries to bypass our fortified positions. But our guys are holding on, their commanders are making important decisions, demonstrating their operational skills," said the spokesman.

Yevlash confirmed that in preparation for the offensive on Kupyansk, Russia has concentrated a large number of equipment and weapons there.

"In fact, this resource has been there for a long time, I mentioned this number back in the fall. In the early fall of 2023, the total number of occupants in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction at that time was 110 thousand. And this number in Kupyansk, if we take only this area, has been there for a long time. It should be understood that not all of the 42 thousand are directly involved in hostilities. These are service units, rémbats, cooks, logisticians, engineers, so it's a large number of people who are present in this area. Roughly speaking, about a third of them are combat troops who are involved in the first line of defense," explained Yevlash.

He also added that the enemy keeps 500 tanks, over 650 armored personnel carriers, 430 artillery systems and over 150 MLRS in this area.