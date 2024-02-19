Occupants are conducting "clearing" in Avdiivka and are trying to advance in other areas, - spokesman of OSGT "Tavria" Lykhoviy

Currently, the occupants are conducting a "clearing" in Avdiivka and, having regrouped, are trying to conduct certain offensive actions in other areas.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for OSGT "Tavria", Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The Russians are regrouping. They have achieved their tactical goals in the Avdiivka sector. Unfortunately, they have the opportunity to carry out "clearing" in Avdiivka. Because it is still a city, a significant territorial unit. They are likely to move some units to other areas. But so far it has taken a short time for this to happen," he said.

When asked what is meant by the clearing, the speaker said that "this is what is happening in the city, from which all the forces have left."

"Including what you said (work with SRGs, demining, etc. - Ed.)," stated Lykhoviy.

According to the military, the situation is under control in the operational area of OSGT "Tavria".

"The enemy is licking its wounds. It is trying to conduct certain offensive actions in somewhat different directions except Avdiivka, where the number of enemy attacks has decreased. Also, the activity of enemy artillery and enemy aircraft has somewhat decreased," the speaker added.

In particular, according to him, 26 air strikes were registered in the entire operational area of OSGT "Tavria" over the past day.

"It is also a lot for the entire frontline, but less than in the previous days. We recorded 803 attacks, which is about half as many as during the hottest phase of the Avdiivka defense operation. At the same time, the enemy's use of kamikaze drones remains consistently high. There were 122 attacks by kamikaze drones over the last day. There were no missile attacks," noted Lykhoviy.

