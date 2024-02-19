Russia does not have sufficient forces on northern border to re-invade - SBGS

As of now, Russia does not have sufficient forces to invade again from the north.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko.

"Russia does not have sufficient forces there to re-invade. Russia has withdrawn all its units from Belarus that were at the training grounds, and no new ones have been deployed," he said.

At the same time, Demchenko noted that it is necessary to be prepared for any situation. The spokesman added that the situation on the border with Russia is similar.

"The Russian Federation has a certain number of forces on the other side, approximately 19-20 thousand soldiers. But if we take into account the entire length of the border with Russia, the forces that the enemy has in this area are not enough to carry out a full-scale invasion," he said.

According to him, if Russia takes any steps, they will be more tactical.

"In addition, all the actions taken by the enemy on the border with Ukraine are aimed primarily at ensuring that Ukraine maintains the necessary number of its units and does not redeploy them to more important areas where hostilities are currently taking place," Demchenko concluded.