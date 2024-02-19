Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have not been recorded in last few days - SBGS spokesman Demchenko

Over the past few days, Ukrainian border guards have not recorded any enemy subversive reconnaissance groups on Ukraine’s northern borders.

This was announced today at a briefing by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have not been recorded in the last few days. They are most active in the Sumy direction. Also, the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups remained in the Kharkiv sector," he said.

Demchenko noted that currently active subversive reconnaissance groups have been spotted in the Chernihiv region.

