Number of occupants’ forces and means to attack Avdiivka was insufficient, about 1.5 thousand became "two hundredth" and another 3.5 thousand - "three hundredth" - 3rd Assault Brigade spokesman Borodin

The number of forces and means of the Russian army that was calculated to enter Avdiivka was insufficient, so the occupiers regrouped.

The press officer of the 3rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Borodin told this on the Espresso TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In Avdiivka, two Russian brigades were brought to a state of non-readiness. Approximately 1.5 thousand Russian invaders became "two hundredth" and 3.5 thousand "three hundredth". At that time, the occupiers concentrated a large number of reserves in Avdiivka. The battalions were coming in one by one, there was a so-called queue of battalions," he noted.

Read more: Some units of 3rd Brigade were completely surrounded, but managed to leave Avdiivka - Zhorin

"The number of their forces and means that was calculated to enter Avdiivka was clearly insufficient, so the Russians regrouped. We hope that the losses will make it possible to reduce their offensive potential," Borodin said.

According to him, even such losses did not change the occupiers' offensive.

In this area, in general, it allowed the Ukrainian military to make such an impact that the occupiers had to regroup, added the spokesman for the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Read more: 3rd SABr on combat actions near Avdiivka: Soldiers stabilized frontline, fighting became routine