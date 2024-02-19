ENG
Biden (660) Russia (11153) sanctions (1794) Navalny (31)

US plans to impose new sanctions against Russia because of Navalny’s death, - Biden

байден

The US plans to expand sanctions against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"We have already imposed sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes," Biden said when asked about further actions in connection with Navalny's death.

He also took the opportunity to criticise the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to act - in particular by approving additional funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.

