Over last day, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 70 Russian attacks. Most hostile attacks in Marinka direction - 19, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6.00 p.m. on February 19, 2024.

"The seven hundred and twenty-sixth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 70 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 52 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Baranivka in the Chernihiv region and Bobylivka in the Sumy region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Katerynivka, Taratutyne, Yizdetske, Luhivka, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful offensive attempts near the town of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Tabaivka, Pishchane, and Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Serebrianka, Terny, Torske, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, repelling 19 attacks. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to conduct an offensive once in the area of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil in the Donetsk region and Novodarivka and Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, they made 5 attempts to storm the positions of our troops during the day. Kherson, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Krynky in Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also fired 9 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control point and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, in the eastern direction, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy aircraft: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

Missile troops struck at 1 control center, 4 ammunition depots and 5 enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

