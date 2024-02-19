Five more children returned from occupied part of Kherson region

A 14-year-old orphan girl, who was left alone in the occupied territory after her grandmother’s death, was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Four other children and their parents managed to leave with her.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The 14-year-old girl is an orphan. She lived with her grandmother, a guardian. And now the closest person died. The child was left alone in the occupation. It's hard to imagine what the girl was going through and feeling. But today she is on free Ukrainian land. Where she will be taken care of. The child is one of those who were returned from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region," Prokudin wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, four other children and their parents managed to leave with the girl. These are two families. The adults themselves turned to the charitable organization Save Ukraine with a request for help.

Prokudin thanked everyone who is rescuing children from the horrors of occupation.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have managed to return 16 children from Kherson region," Prokudin added.