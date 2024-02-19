ENG
Ministry of Digital Transformation cooperates with SpaceX to cut off Starlink for Russians - Fedorov

Starlink can be "turned off" in Russia. The Ministry of Digital Transformation is cooperating with SpaceX on this issue.

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"We found an algorithm, offered it to SpaceX, and now we are communicating on how to make sure that such cases do not happen. SpaceX has already done something similar with the Israeli government," he said.

Answering the question whether it is possible to disable Starlink in the occupied territory, Fedorov noted that we need them to work there because certain technologies related to UAVs are used.

"There is another way to make our Starlinks work, while the rest of them do not. We are working with SpaceX on this," he explained.

