Car with member of Ukrainian Volunteer Army Kruchynin and his wife was blown up near Odesa

A car carrying members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Albert and Natalia Kruchynin, exploded near Odesa.

Censor.NET informs that this was reported on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army.

"This evening, a car of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, in which our brother-in-arms and sister-in-arms, Albert and Natalia Kruchynin, were travelling, was blown up near one of the military facilities in the suburbs of Odesa. Right now, doctors are fighting for their lives. The police are working at the scene," the UDA wrote.

They consider this crime to be a terrorist act, and the priority version is the activity of hostile subversive groups. It is noted that the UDA's own security units have already received urgent instructions.

"We call on all possible eyewitnesses to the crime, as well as those who know any information about its customers and perpetrators, to contact the UDA command. We guarantee anonymity and a reward of USD 10,000 for information that will help detain or eliminate the SRG," the UDA stressed.

