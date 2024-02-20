There were over 80 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 11 attacks were repelled in Zaporizhzhia sector - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on Ukraine

As noted, 81 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 87 air strikes, fired 137 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out in: Baranivka, Chernihiv region; Bobylivka, Sumy region; Staryi Saltiv, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful attempts to attack near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. He carried out air strikes on settlements in the Kharkiv region, such as Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked our units 6 times near Ternivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

"In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 occupants' attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region. New York, Donetsk region, came under an enemy air strike.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks near Lastochkino, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region," the statement said.

In the Marinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 21 occupants' attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to make an offensive once near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 militants' attacks near Malynivka and Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

"In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful attacks," the General Staff informs.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 control center and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck at 1 control center, 4 ammunition depots and 5 enemy artillery pieces.