In South, situation remains quite tense, occupants are trying to storm positions of Armed Forces, but unsuccessfully and with heavy losses - OC "South"

The situation in the southern sector is quite tense, but fully controlled by Ukrainian defenders. During this day, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 5 times, suffering losses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces, on Espreso.

"The situation in the south remains quite tense. As the Russians keep trying to storm our positions, but without success. They have no success in each of their assaults.

The previous day they managed to make as many as 16 such assaults. There was a heavy fog and they could not engage their air forces, even unmanned ones," noted Humeniuk.

Read more: There were over 80 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 11 attacks were repelled in Zaporizhzhia sector - General Staff

According to her, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 70 Russian invaders over the last day. The enemy made 5 assaults.

"Again, there is no result, and the enemy's losses are quite heavy. More than 70 occupants were killed. They also suffered losses of heavy artillery, mortar crews and even a boat," added the spokesperson.

Read more: Enemy launched several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Forces