3rd SABr on situation near Avdiivka: Russian assaults never actually end, occupants use chemical weapons

The Russian occupiers do not stop their assaults near Avdiivka, but these actions have a very limited effectiveness.

The commander of the "Terra" unit of the 3rd separate assault brigade, Mykola Volokhov, said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"How difficult is it here? Let's compare: at one time I thought that the Bakhmut direction, which is extremely difficult, was the most difficult place in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but when I came here, the bar was raised. I think I would not be lying if I said that the Avdiivka sector is the hottest spot in the Russian-Ukrainian war and the hottest spot in the world," he said.

According to Volokhov, the enemy is using the entire range of weapons.

"Including chemical, including aviation, missile component, infantry. Not only regular troops, but also special forces, such as the GRU, other special forces, which are organised into assault groups. They work at night. The assaults never actually end. The infantry keeps moving forward. But the good news is that all of this has a very limited effectiveness," the military added, noting that the 3rd SABr set a record for the destruction of enemy infantry and equipment.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd assault brigade showed footage of night raids in Avdiivka. VIDEO